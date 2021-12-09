Nearly US$4 billion to be invested into two Southern railway projects





Besides, Dong Nai Province has also proposed the Prime Minister consider it to develop Accordingly, the project will have its starting point at Thu Thiem Station in Thu Duc City , Ho Chi Minh City and an ending point at Long Thanh International Airport in Long Thanh District, Dong Nai Province. The total length of the project is 37.5 kilometers with a total investment of around VND40,566 billion (nearly US$1,8 billion).Besides, Dong Nai Province has also proposed the Prime Minister consider it to develop Bien Hoa – Vung Tau railway project. The project will have its starting point at Trang Bom Station in Trang Bom District, Dong Nai Province and the ending point at Cai Mep – Thi Vai International Port in Phu My Town, Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province. The project has a total length of 65 kilometers with a total investment of around VND50,822 billion (US$2.2 billion).



The two projects above will be invested under the public-private partnership (PPP) form. Besides, the two projects are on the projects of calling foreign investment in the period of 2021 – 2025 which were approved by the Prime Minister on December 1, 2021.



The prompt implementation of the two railways would also help to increase the connectivity and ease traffic congestion of the road systems in the Southern key economic region when the Long Thanh International Airport will be put into exploitation in 2025.





By Duc Trung – Translated by Huyen Huong