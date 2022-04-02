Nearly 2,000 women supported to start business

Illustrative photo

Through the program, nearly 2,000 women receive assistance to access skills in starting a business and developing an economic model at home.



Amongst the program’s activities, women in 12 provinces and cities have been assisted in doing business, improving their quality of life, and building families with sustainable livelihoods.

The program has also supported and guided more than 4,000 women members to confidently participate in economic construction and development and initial capital support for women with projects to continue to develop.

Over the past time, the program has been implemented activities including the program of Vietnamese women confidently doing business, health education and environmental protection, and the knowledge of microfinance.

The programs also paved the way for the promotion of gender equality in Vietnam. In 2022, the Central Vietnam Women's Union will continue to coordinate with Unilever Foundation to implement the above key programs, aiming to spread knowledge and business development skills to 100,000 female members.





By Hong Hai - Translated by Uyen Phuong