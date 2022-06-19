Navy hospital ship arrives in Vietnam for Pacific Partnership

Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.

In Vietnam, the Pacific Partnership 22 team, comprised of representatives from Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, will work together with their Vietnamese counterparts on a range of activities and projects benefiting the local community in Phu Yen Province and Vietnamese people.

U.S. Navy Capt. Hank Kim, PP22 mission commander said that the Pacific Partnership team looks forward to working with and learning from Vietnamese colleagues and he looks forward to exchanging experiences and expertise with Vietnamese hosts and partner nations so they can collectively build skills that will last well after the mission.

The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy A medical expert talks about equipment in the ship





By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Anh Quan