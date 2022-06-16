Nationwide urbanization rate reaches 41 percent

According to the Ministry of Construction, 92.8 percent of urban residents had access to clean water in the period, an annual increase of 0.8 percent.As of late 2020, Vietnam counted 862 urban areas, and its urbanisation rate expanded to nearly 40 percent from 30.5 percent in 2010.The rate is expected to reach at least 45 percent by 2025 and over 50 percent in 2030, and to stay in the upper middle range as compared with the average in Asia and Southeast Asia by 2045.

Vietnamplus