National Traffic Safety Committee has new Deputy Office Chief

Senior lieutenant-colonel Pham Viet Cong has been appointed to Deputy Chief of National Traffic Safety Committee's Office



Speaking at the ceremony, Senior lieutenant-colonel Pham Viet Cong desired to continue to receive support and assistance from the leaders of the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Transport to soon adapt to the new job as well as complete the assigned tasks.

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Dinh Tho hoped that Senior lieutenant-colonel Pham Viet Cong shall closely collaborate with his leaders and co-workers to advise the Ministry of Transport and the National Traffic Safety Committee to better perform the task of ensuring traffic safety and strive to achieve the goal of reducing traffic accidents, fatalities and injuries by five to ten percent every year.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong