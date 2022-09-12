National teleconference talks fire prevention, control

The national teleconference takes place under the chair of PM Pham Minh Chinh. (Photo: VNA)



PM Chinh pointed out the complicated situation of fires, explosions, incidents, and accidents in the recent past, especially fires in residential areas, high-rises, industrial parks, markets, trade centres, production and business establishments, and karaoke parlours.

The event is connected with 63 provinces and cities nationwide via videoconference. (Photo: VNA)



The PM went on the say that fire prevention and control and rescue have become even more important at present since socio-economic development, industrialisation, and urbanisation are taking place strongly; infrastructure facilities, housing, and high-rises increasing; production and business activities flourishing; and demand for energy and chemicals growing, posing latent risks of fires, explosions, incidents, and accidents.



Meanwhile, people’s awareness and response skills are still limited, and there remain shortcomings in law enforcement and management activities by State agencies.



He demanded officials analyse outstanding problems, shortcomings, and difficulties while clarifying causes and lessons to improve performance in this regard.





He noted some recent deadly fires and also took this occasion to offer condolences to the bereaved families.He stressed those serious cases indicate that the current situation is urgent and requires new tasks in incident, accident, and fire prevention and response to be performed to ensure property and life safety.People’s health and life are the first and foremost priority, the Government leader emphasised.

Vietnamplus