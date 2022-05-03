National strategy on environmental protection to 2030 approved

Objectives of the scheme also include enhancing the country’s capacity to cope with climate change, ensuring environmental security, and building and developing circular, green, low carbon economic models, contributing to achieving the country’s sustainable development goals.



To this end, the strategy gives a number of key solutions, including actively preventing and controlling negative impacts on the environment and environmental incidents, encouraging ecological and circular economic development, green growth, promoting sustainable production and consumption.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

At the same time, environmental zoning will be conducted, along with the enhancement of the efficiency of strategic environmental evaluation, environmental impact assessment, and environmental management based on environmental permits.Facilities with high risks of causing environmental pollution will be strictly monitored, while transboundary environmental problems will be managed, according to the strategy.Besides, the strategy focuses on solving key and urgent environmental issues, settling environmental pollution and degradation; maintaining and improving the environment quality and hygiene; conserving the nature and biodiversity, promoting environmental protection in the exploitation and use of resources; proactively protecting the environment to contribute to improving the capacity to adapt to climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.