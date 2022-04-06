National Press Festival to return this month

Vice Chairman the Vietnam Journalists’ Association (VJA) Nguyen Duc Loi. (Photo: VNA)

The festival will take place at Hanoi Museum on April 13 – 15, showcasing a large number of publications of centrally- and locally-run news outlets.

It will be held by the Vietnam Journalists’ Association (VJA) and the Hanoi People’s Committee in collaboration with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, the Ministry of Information and Telecommunications, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Its opening and closing ceremonies will be broadcast live on VTV, VOV and Hanoi TV.

A series of events will also be organised on the sidelines of the festival, including an exhibition commemorating the 100th anniversary of journal “Le Paria”, a pictorial exhibition on spring roads, a forum on digital transformation, a talk on humanity in journalism and a concert featuring music performances by journalists.

The organiser will also present several awards for the best Tet (Lunar New Year) magazine cover photo, the best news website design and the best TV and radio programmes. There is also an impressive press award for orgnisations and individuals with outstanding activities at the festival.

According to the VJA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Loi, the festival aims to mark the 72th founding anniversary of the association (April 21, 1950 – 2022) and the 87th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – 2022).

He said it provides an opportunity to honour the strong development of Vietnam’s journalism and journalists’ creative works, and to promote exchange and cooperation between journalists and the public.

Vietnamplus