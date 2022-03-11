National leaders discuss national situation, sketch out future tasks

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (standing) addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)



Participants were President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and Standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong.

It was reported at the meeting that in the first two months, the Lunar New Year Festival was celebrated in a safe and exuberant manner, while Covid-19 has been put under good control with effective vaccination and the circulation of domestically-made Covid-19 treatment drug, resulting in a sharp reduction of 24.5 percent in the number of hospitalised cases and 47.1 percent in number of deaths in February over the previous month.At the same time, good progress was seen in socio-economic situation, with stable monetary market, high State budget collection, recovered industrial production and export activities. Drastic directions have been given to implement the socio-economic recovery and development programme and speed up stagnant projects.The national leaders have also made timely directions to handle issues related to the armed conflict in Ukraine, especially in citizen protection, with a special taskforce set up for the work. The first fights repatriating Vietnamese people from Ukraine have been quickly conducted.Addressing the event, Party General Secretary Trong recognised the efforts of the key national leaders in giving comprehensive directions in all aspects such as economic development, Covid-19 response, defence, security, Party building, and anti-corruption.Participants held that the country is likely to face many challenges and difficulties in the time to come, especially those posed by the pandemic, unpredictable changes in the global economic and political situation, including the armed conflict in Ukraine, as well as pressure in inflation, and rising materials and oil prices, which may slow the country's socio-economic recovery and development down.The Party leader underlined that it is necessary to keep a close watch on the situation and make accurate forecast, so as to work out proper policies to effectively deal with arising issues.He stressed the need to continue to comprehensively and effectively apply COVID-19 prevention and control measures, including the injection of vaccine booster doses and safe vaccination for children between 5-12 years old.Alongside, it is crucial to effectively implement all solutions included in the socio-economic recovery and development programme, while focusing efforts on removing bottlenecks in institution and policy, flexibly managing and coordinating monetary, fiscal and macro-economic policies to reign in inflation and ensure major balances of the economy, and speeding up the disbursement of public investment capital as well as the progress of national major projects, including the Long Thanh International Airport and the North-South Expressway.The leaders agreed that administrations at all levels and sectors to closely follow and make timely analysis of developments in the regional and international situations and their impacts on the world economy, the financial and monetary markets and supply chains, especially the prices of strategic fuels and materials, in order to make timely response. They stressed the need to ensure petrol supply with flexible management of prices to control inflation and maintain macro-economic stability. At the same time, the reopening of tourism and resumption of entertainment, cultural, art and sport activities should be done step by step to ensure safety, while social security and welfare policies should be implemented effectively.The Party chief assigned the Party Delegation to the Government to work with relevant ministries and agencies to give proposals on issues related to the Ukraine situation, especially in protecting the safety for Vietnamese citizens and businesses in Ukraine.He also underscored that Party building and anti-corruption must continue to be intensified through more inspection activities and the early trial of big corruption cases.

Vietnamplus