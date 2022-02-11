National Highway No.13 expansion project to start works by end of April

The provincial leaders required the relevant units to promptly complete the dossiers, procedures, especially the site clearance in the first quarter of 2022 to soon implement the project.

Regarding the compensation and site clearance, it is necessary to strengthen the mass mobilization to create consensus between local people and enterprises. The 12.7-kilometer long expansion project of the National Highway No.13 will be implemented at a section from Vinh Phu Ward, Thuan An City to Le Hong Phong junction in Thu Dau Mot City with six to eight lanes.In addition, several sub-project will be performed on the highway, including an overpass bridge through Huu Nghi intersection– Binh Hoa crossroad with a total length of 800 meters, a width of 17 meters and another one through Hoa Lan intersection with a total length of 646 meters, a width of 17 meters, expansion of Tan Phu Bridge and the three-lane drainage system in Suoi Giua toll plaza.The total amount for the above-mentioned project is expected to reach VND1,400 billion (US$62 million), excluding the site clearance fee.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Huyen Huong