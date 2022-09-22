National Festival for Children of Ethnic Minorities honors 263 outstanding kids

The delegation of outstanding ethnic minority kids in the fourth national ethnic festival visits President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum on September 22.

The ceremony honored disadvantaged children, who overcame challenges and obstacles in order to achieve academic success.



The National Festival for Children of Ethnic Minorities is organized every five years, aiming at honoring outstanding children from all ethnic groups throughout the country; encouraging kids to continue to study, practice and keep the traditional identities of their ethnic groups; and strengthening the national great solidarity bloc.

This year’s event attracted 263 children representing 54 ethnic groups nationwide, including the smallest ethnic groups of Si La, O Du, Brau, Ro Mam, Pu Peo, Cong, Mang, Bo Y, Lo Lo, Co Lao, Pa Then, Chut, Lu, La Ha, La Hu and Ngai.

The award ceremony honoring outstanding children from all ethnic groups will take place at the Au Co Arts Center in Hanoi on September 23.



By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh