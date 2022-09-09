National external information service award presented to French historian

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang (L) presents consolation prize of the 7th National External Information Service Awards 2021 to historian Alain Ruscio (Photo: VNA)



His award-winning article was on Vietnam’s efforts to pave the way for decolonization in 1945, published in the electronic version of L'Humanité (Humanity) on September 4, 2020.

Before becoming a historian, Alain Ruscio was the first correspondent of L'Humanité newspaper in Hanoi in 1980s, during which he had chances to meet General Vo Nguyen Giap who was the first Commander-in-Chief of the Vietnam People’s Army and led the army from victory to victory during Vietnam’s resistance wars, and other famous leaders of Vietnam. After these meetings, he wrote many articles about Vietnam.The organising board of the 7th National External Information Service Awards received over 1,000 entries in 14 languages which were published as articles in print and online newspapers, websites licensed by competent agencies, radio and TV broadcast, press and landscape photos, and books.Notably, foreign authors and press agencies, overseas Vietnamese and Vietnamese embassies abroad also sent works to the awards.The event honoured 102 best entries, including one special, 10 first, 19 second, 29 third and 43 consolation prizes.

Vietnamplus