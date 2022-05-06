National Defense Ministries of Vietnam, Cambodia offer cows to the poor

The National Defense Ministries of Vietnam and Cambodia offer cows to the poor in Kratie Province’s Snoul District in Cambodia on May 6.

Attending the receiving event was the Governor of Kratie Province, Tuy Bunsereyrathmony.



The event is part of the program offering breeding cows to the poor and scholarships to disadvantaged students that is co-organized by the Ministries of National Defense of Vietnam and Cambodia.

The program is expected to hand over 40 breeding cows and 100 scholarships to families and students in disadvantaged border districts and communes of the two countries. It is one of the activities of the first Vietnam-Cambodia Border Defense Friendship Exchange, which is scheduled to take place in May 2022.

The National Defense Ministries of Vietnam and Cambodia give 20 breeding cows to disadvantaged households in Kratie Province’s Snoul District in Cambodia. The National Defense Ministries of Vietnam and Cambodia hand over 50 scholarships to students in Kratie Province’s Snoul District in Cambodia.



By Bui Liem – Translated by Kim Khanh