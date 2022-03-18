President Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses the national conference in HCM City on March 17. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was the third of its kind held by the steering committee for the building of a project on the strategy for building and completing the law-governed socialist State of Vietnam by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, head of the steering committee, highlighted that the task of continuing to build and complete the law-governed socialist State of Vietnam, which was set by the 13th National Party Congress, is completely right, matches demand in the reality, and meets the people’s aspirations.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

He stressed the goal that by 2045, the country will have basically completed a law-governed socialist State model that is truly of the people, by the people, and for the people and led by the Party; centers on human development; respects, ensures, and protects human rights and citizens’ rights; guarantees the people's sovereignty; respects the Constitution and laws; and has a complete, synchronous, consistent, feasible, open, transparent, stable, accessible, and highly efficient legal system that meets international integration requirements.

The State leader also underlined the goal of ensuring the State power is unified with distribution, coordination, and control among State agencies in the exercise of legislative, executive, and judicial powers; having a professional, modern, fair, strict, and incorruptible judicial sector; achieving a lean, unified, efficient, and effective State apparatus; securing modern and growth-enabling national governance; and ensuring improved legal culture and legal awareness in society.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The President held that to ensure the people's sovereignty, human rights, citizens’ rights, equality, and justice are practiced, and the Constitution and laws are respected, it is necessary to make breakthroughs in institutional building and completion, State power organization, and judicial reform.

On behalf of Party and State leaders, he reaffirmed the determination to successfully build a law-governed socialist State of Vietnam of the people, by the people, and for the people under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, towards democracy, equality, justice, modernity, and humanity, that brings about wealth and happiness to the people, raises the country’s position and prestige, and helps Vietnam soon keep abreast with superpowers around the world as wished by late President Ho Chi Minh.

The leader asked the project drafting group to acquire the opinions raised at the event and called for experts and scientists to contribute more ideas so as to help the steering committee finalize the project, which is set to be submitted to the Party Central Committee in October this year.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP) President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) talks with deputies at the conference. (Photo: SGGP) Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C) talks with deputies at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamplus