National Assembly’s 4th session opens

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speech at the opening of 15th NA's 4th session (Photo: VNA)



The opening of the session is broadcast live on radio The Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television (VTV1), and National Assembly TV channels.

In this 21-day session, the legislature will consider and approve seven draft laws and three draft resolutions. Lawmakers are also expected to discuss seven other bills.

After the opening speech by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will deliver a report on the socio-economic situation in 2022 and a socio-economic development plan for 2023.

Vu Hong Thanh, head of the NA’s Committee for Economic Affairs, will present a verification report on these issues.

At the end of the morning sitting, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien will present a report summarising opinions and recommendations of voters and people to the 4th session. Member of the NA Standing Committee, and head of its Commission on Ombudsman Duong Thanh Binh is expected to report on the supervision results of the settlement of voters' petitions to the third session.

Reports on state budget in 2022, state budget estimate and central budget allocation plan for 2023, and a three-year financial plan for 2023-2025 will also be tabled, together with reports on draft Law on Money Laundering Prevention and Control (amended); a draft resolution on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Buon Ma Thuot City of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, and another on promulgating NA session regulations.

Lawmakers then will discuss personnel work.

