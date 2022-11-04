National Assembly to devote entire November 4 for Q&A activities

The question-and-answer session of the National Assembly (Photo: VNA)



The morning will start with the Minister of Construction and other Cabinet members continuing to field questions on construction-related issues.

The NA will then proceed to the second group of issues in the field of information and communications. Questions are expected to focus on the application of ICT in State management, the building of e-Government, the building, connection, sharing and exploitation of national databases; access to information and the development of IT human resources in ethnic minority and mountainous regions.NA deputies are also expected to question the Government on the management of mobile phone subscribers, management of websites, news websites and other digital platforms, and the handling of individuals, organisations that publish untrue, distorted information on websites and illegally collect and trade personal information.Cabinet members fielding the questions are the Minister of Information and Communication. Besides, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam and the Ministers of Planning and Investment; Finance; Home Affairs; Justice; Science and Technology; Culture, Sports and Tourism; Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs; and Chairman of the Government’s Office will also give explanations on related issues.In the later half of the afternoon, the NA will shift attention to issues in the field of home affairs, including the reshuffle and streamlining of the apparatus, restructuring of public non-business units and the contingent of public employees, salary reform for public employees, and the causes and solutions to the mass resignation of public employees recently.The Minister of Home Affairs will be the main person to answer the questions. Other Government members to join the Q&A will be Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, and the Ministers of Finance; Education and Training; Public Health; Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.The Q&A session will be broadcast live on channels of Vietnam Television, Radio The Voice of Vietnam and National Assembly TV.

