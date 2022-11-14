National Assembly passes two draft revised laws





At the NA working session on November 14 (Photo: VNA)

The Inspection Law comprises eight chapters with 118 articles, and will take effect from July 1, 2023.

According a report on adjustments to the draft law, the majority of the deputies approved the regulation on the establishment of inspection agencies at general departments and departments under ministries.

Based on the regulation, the Government will consider and decide the establishment of the inspection agencies.

The NA Standing Committee suggested the legislature maintain the regulation regarding the inspection work in cities and provinces.

Accordingly, provincial-level People’s Committees will decide the establishment of a provincial inspection agency based on management requirements in localities as well as assigned personnel plans.

Will 11 chapters, 59 articles, the Petroleum Law will also come into force from the beginning of July 2023.

A report on the draft law said that the NA Standing Committee viewed policies on the exploitation of mines, clusters of mines, and oil and gas lots in the draft law as a necessary legal basis to better unlock oil and gas resources, contributing to raising budget collection.

The draft law supplemented principles on the observance of Vietnamese law on oil spill response, and the act of taking advantage of the basic petroleum investigation and activities to cause environmental pollution.

It also adjusted those regarding petroleum contracts and preferential policies in this field.

VNA