National Assembly approves mobile police law

The National Assembly this morning approves the mobile police law.



The mobile police forces will be equipped with additional powers, including the usage of weapons, explosives, supported tools and professional technical vehicles to perform their assigned works.





Besides, the mobile police shall be allowed to prevent and disable the unmanned aerial vehicles and ultralight flying vehicles directly threatening the areas of no-fly and restricted-flying zones.In addition, the mobile police forces will assign rights to require agencies, organizations and individuals to provide the diagram and design of projects, head offices, houses and vehicles, excluding national defense projects, military zones and vehicles under the management of the Ministry of National Defense. Besides, the forces will be allowed to enter head offices, organizations, and residential areas to prevent terrorism and rescue hostages.Mobile police will use uniforms, police badges, pennants, badges, police identification cards and special work certificates.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong