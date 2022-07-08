NA Vice Chairman of Laos visits National Assembly House in Hanoi

NA Vice Chairman of Laos Sommad Pholsena writes in the golden memorial book in the traditional room of the NA House of Vietnam.



Writing in the golden memorial book in the traditional room, the NA Vice Chairman of Laos expressed his pleasure at the visit and the opportunity to listen to outstanding activities of the National Assembly of Vietnam during historical periods.

The Lao leaders visited the traditional room and meeting rooms of Dien Hong and Tan Trao, respectively.Vice Chairman Sommad Pholsena extended his congratulations on the great friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation relations between Laos and Vietnam. The delegation visited the display area in the basement of the National Assembly House reserving for the display of over 400 archaeological relics and nearly ten archaeological discoveries from the pre-Thang Long period to the Thang Long period.The guests expressed their impression at the National Assembly House of Vietnam being the only National Assembly headquarters in the world with two archeological tunnels.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong