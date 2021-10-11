NA Standing Committee’s fourth session opens

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)



In his opening remarks, Hue said that during this session, lawmakers will discuss contents to be submitted to the legislature’s second sitting.

The NA Standing Committee will for the second time give opinions on the draft Law on Statistics which has been revised based on the first debate.The draft resolutions on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies for development of Hai Phong city and Nghe An and Thua Thien Hue provinces will be tabled for examination, along with several reports on the management and use of the health insurance fund in 2020; the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and the state budget estimate in 2021; the socio-economic development plan for 2022; the economic restructuring plan for 2021-2025; the Government’s report on Covid-19 prevention and control; and the delay of the implementation of salary reform policy.Lawmakers will give opinions on a proposal on holding virtual trial submitted by the Supreme People's Court, and the financial handling of the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical Project in accordance with the commitments and objectives of the Government, among others.This session will also be the last time the NA examine preparations for the second plenary session of the 15th NA, which is nine days away.