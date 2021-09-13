NA Standing Committee opens third session

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue addresses the third session of the 15th NA Standing Committee on September 13 (Photo: VNA)



Opening the session, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said six draft laws will be tabled for discussion for the first time at this session, which are important to the completion of the legal system and ensuring the system’s consistency, as well as to the implementation of the country’s commitments under signed new generation free trade agreements like CPTPP and EVFTA.

The NA Standing Committee will also perform its supervision function through examining reports on the enforcement of the Constitution, laws and NA resolution, the implementation of the National Target Programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous regions in 2021-2030.The committee will give opinions on a detailed plan on thematic supervision of the National Assembly and the NA Standing Committee in 2022.Several measures regarding tax reduction and exemption to support enterprises and citizens affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will be submitted to the committee for considering and approving during this session.After the opening, the committee scrutinised the draft law on insurance business (revised).