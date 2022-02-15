NA Standing Committee opens 8th session

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (standing) addresses the NA Standing Committee's 8th session on February 15. (Photo: VNA)



In his opening remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said during the session, the Standing Committee will look into the amendment of two draft laws, namely the one on mobile police and another revising and supplementing some articles of the Law on Intellectual Property, expected to be submitted to the parliament for approval at the coming third session.

Participants will scrutinise the articles needing revision in the laws on customs, science and technology, management and use of public assets, and prices as some regulations in these laws are related to the amended ones in the Intellectual Property Law.They are set to consider including the draft revised Law on Medical Examination and Treatment in the 2022 law and ordinance making programme. Initial results of supervision over the implementation of related policies and legal regulations since the Law on Planning took effect will also come under consideration.In addition, the Standing Committee will make decisions on the establishment of wards in Pho Yen township and the establishment of Pho Yen city in Thai Nguyen province.A report on the settlement of people’s opinions in January will also form part of the session’s agenda, according to Chairman Hue.The 8th session of the NA Standing Committee is scheduled to last for two and a half days.

Vietnamplus