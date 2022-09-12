NA Standing Committee opens 15th meeting

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue delivers the opening speech of the NA Standing Committee's 15th meeting on September 12. (Photo: Quang Phuc)



NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the 15th meeting will discuss issues to be submitted to the NA’s fourth session this October, including supervision results of the implementation of policies and legal regulations on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention during the 2016 - 2021 term; reports on the performance of the Supreme People’s Court and Supreme People’s Procuracy; the Government’s reports on corruption prevention and control; the fight against crimes and law violations; and the law enforcement in 2022.

The NA Standing Committee will look into the State Audit Office of Vietnam’s report on the 2022 performance and the 2023 auditing plan. It will also give opinions on the draft agenda of the NA’s fourth session.Other issues under consideration include the implementation of the NA Standing Committee’s resolutions on the re-organisation of district- and communal-level administrative units during 2019 - 2021; the enforcement of legal regulations on citizen reception, complaint and denunciation settlement between 2016 and 2021; the national target programmes on new-style rural area building and sustainable poverty reduction for 2021 - 2025; and the implementation of the Standing Committee’s resolutions on support for pandemic-hit workers.The 15th meeting is scheduled to last until September 15.

Vietnamplus