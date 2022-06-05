The NA Standing Committee discusses the implementation of support package for socio-economic recovery and development. (Photo: VNA)

Under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, the discussion focused on the tentative portfolio and level of capital to be allocated for the tasks and projects; and the plans to use the budget revenue from increased collection and saved costs and the remaining funds of the central budget in 2021.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung presented a report of the Government on the implementation of the program on socio-economic recovery and development.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The meeting also heard a report presented by Chairman of the NA Finance - Budget Committee Nguyen Phu Cuong on the Government's report.

NA Chairman Hue said the NA Standing Committee highly valued and welcomed the Government's submission of these issues.

The slow implementation of the support package for socio-economic recovery and development will affect the effectiveness of the program, he noted.

The top legislator urged the Government to assess the cause of the delay, thus implementing more drastically to soon have concrete results of this important policy package.

The NA Standing Committee requested the Government to promptly announce the remaining capital, including VND14 trillion (US$603.6 million) for the field of health infrastructure; VND11.83 trillion for other infrastructure projects so that ministries, central agencies and localities have grounds to speed up the progress of investment procedures.

The Government needs to direct and urge ministries, and central and local agencies to quickly complete investment procedures in accordance with regulations so that the Government can complete the portfolio and report to the NA Standing Committee for comments before allocating capital sources, Hue said.

The NA Standing Committee also agreed with the Government's proposal to spend VND9.62 billion out of the VND-176-trillion package set out in Resolution No. 43/2022/QH15 to allocate capital for three expressway projects in the portfolio of national important projects to submit to the NA for consideration and decision at the ongoing 3rd session.

