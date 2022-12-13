NA Standing Committee convenes 18th session

In his opening speech, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the committee will consider and give opinions on an ordinance amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Ordinance on Order of, and Procedures for, Considering and Deciding on the Application of Administrative-Handling Measures at People’s Courts; consider and make a decision on the collection of people’s opinions on the drafted revised Land Law; and consider and approve the operation programme for 2023 of the committee.

Participants at the session (Photo: VNA)



It will assess the results of the implementation of external affairs and international cooperation in 2022, and approve a programme for its external activities in 2023; and give opinions on external activities and international cooperation programmes of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs, committees of the legislature, friendship parliamentary groups, agencies of the NA Standing Committee, the State Audit Office and the NA Office.



Deputies will consider and approve a resolution promulgating regulations on fostering the knowledge and professional skills for NA deputies.



They will also consider adding non-refundable foreign aid in 2021 to the State budget estimate and decide on additional funding for the purchase of rice for national reserves.



A proposal by the Prime Minister on the appointment and dismissal of ambassadors will also be discussed and approved at the session.



The NA Standing Committee will look into preparations for the second extraordinary session of the 15th legislature, focusing on giving opinions on the national masterplan in line with the Law on Planning and the revision of the draft amended Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, reviewing the implementation of Resolution 30/2021/QH15 of the first session of the 15th NA, and proposing a number of mechanisms and policies on health care.



Legislators will also give comments on financial and budget issues, including the adjustment of the unused operating estimates in 2021 of the General Department of Taxation and the General Department of Customs, and solutions to fix shortcomings at toll stations, transport infrastructure investment projects under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model.



The NA Chairman underlined the importance of reviewing the national masterplan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, saying that this requires careful preparations because it will be the most important issue of the second extraordinary session of the 15th legislature scheduled for early next year.