NA orders adding textbooks to list of goods valued by the State

Illustrative photo. (Photo: SGGP)

The NA requested the Government and agencies to continue implementing synchronously, promptly, and comprehensively the goals, tasks, and solutions set forth by the Party, the NA, and the Government, in which, focusing on closely monitoring developments and forecasting the impact of the global economic and political situation and policy moves of central banks, especially major economies, on Vietnam’s economy to promptly take appropriate and close-to-reality solutions to ensure macroeconomic stability.



Speeding up the implementation and disbursement of public investment capital; effectively and synchronously deploying national key projects and works and three national target programs; urgently finalizing documents detailing regulations and guidelines and groups of specific standards and norms to ensure the implementation of national target programs in localities; proactively controlling and responding to risks, ensuring the balance of the State budget, overspending, and public debt. Strictly controlling inflation and bad debts and having a radical and sustainable solution to direct the economy's resources into production and business activities; ensuring the balance of supply and demand, stabilizing commodity prices, especially gasoline and oil prices; studying policies to support petrol and oil prices for some specific subjects; maintaining the supply chain; ensuring power supply for production and business activities and daily life.



In addition, continuing to improve the quality of higher education; effectively implementing, in which strengthening propaganda on the implementation of the 2018 General Education Program; fundamentally and comprehensively renovating teaching and learning methods, especially the History subject; studying and absorbing opinions of voters, people, and NA deputies about History subject, which is a compulsory subject in the upper secondary education curriculum; strictly controlling the compilation and publication of textbooks; adding textbooks to the list of goods and services valued by the State when amending the Law on Prices; In the meantime, the Government directs relevant ministries to take measures to reduce the cost of textbooks following socio-economic conditions; continue to implement the policy of supporting or subsidizing textbooks for underprivileged students, students in mountainous and rural areas, and ethnic students; strictly comply with the regulations on reference documents, avoiding waste.



The NA also requires immediate payment of financial support for medical staff participating in Covid-19 prevention and control; to soon take measures to stabilize the organizational structure and psychology of officials, civil servants, public officers, and laborers working in the health sector from central to local levels in the context that many cases were disciplined and prosecuted to continue to effectively carry out healthcare; remove obstacles and inadequacies to deploy bidding and procurement of drugs, medical equipment, and medical supplies; continue to promote solutions and policies to expand the beneficiaries of health insurance; urgently assess, propose solutions and roadmap to support people with difficult circumstances and low income who are not supported by the State budget to pay health insurance; strictly control the management and use of the Health Insurance Fund to prevent abusing, profiteering, and unbalancing the fund.



Regarding the implementation of Resolution No.66/2013/QH13 on adjusting some contents and solutions to continue effectively implementing the investment policy on the construction of Ho Chi Minh road according to Resolution No.38/2004/QH11, the NA requires learning from the experience in project implementation; accelerating progress, ensuring quality, completing ongoing component projects that have been allocated capital in the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period to soon put them into operation, using, and promoting the route efficiently.



Regarding extending the application period of Resolution No.42/2017/QH14 on piloting bad debt settlement of credit institutions, the NA agreed to extend the time limit for all provisions of Resolution No.42/2017/QH14 from August 15, 2022, to the end of December 31, 2023, and assigned the Government to study and propose to legislate regulations on handling bad debts and collaterals of bad debts together with reviewing, amending, and supplementing the Law on Credit Institutions and submit to the NA for consideration at the fifth NA session on May 2023.



The NA proposed the Government thoroughly save State budget expenditures; strictly handle acts that cause losses and waste in the management and use of State budget capital, State capital, public property, labor, and working time in the State-owned sector, management, exploitation, and use of resources, especially land and minerals; resolutely recover the allocated land that has not been used as prescribed and the land acquired by violations; annually, report to the NA the results of reviewing and handling these violations at the mid-year meeting.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thanh Nha