NA Economic Committee performs site survey to Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway

All members of NA Economic Committee's working delegation appreciate the traffic connectivity role of Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway project.

Amidst the key role of the project, on May 17, a working delegation of the Economic Committee of the National Assembly (NA) led by Deputy Head of the Committee Nguyen Minh Son had a site survey to the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway.





Accompanying the delegation were Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan, Deputy Chairwoman of the Provincial People’s Committee of Dong Nai Nguyen Thi Hoang, leaders of departments, agencies, People’s Committees of Bien Hoa City, Long Thanh District and leaders of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province.The delegation had survey at four points on the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway , including the starting point from the intersection of bypass of the National Highway No.1 in Bien Hoa City, intersection between Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway with the connecting route to Long Thanh International Airport, border area between the two localities of Dong Nai and Ba Ria – Vung Tau and the ending point at the National Highway No.56 in Ba Ria City, Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province.According to the leader of Dong Nai Province, the Southeastern province have to revoke nearly 373 hectares of land in Bien Hoa City and Long Thanh District for the project construction, and perform the resettlement support for 2,000 households. Besides, the site clearance for the entire route is expected to implement once in accordance with the completed investment planning.The expressway will also travel through Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province with a total length of around 19.5 kilometers, and the compensation, resettlement support shall be expected to reach around VND1,333 billion (US$57.4 million). According to representatives of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province, the province will have to revoke hundreds of hectares of land and the provincial functional forces had made statistics of current situation for local people housing and the resettlement plan for residents.The members of working delegation stated that the transport infrastructure in the Southeastern region has not met the transport and cargo shipping demand of the key economic area in the Southern region despite of strong investment.The Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway will not only connect the two localities but it shall contribute to traffic connectivity in the Southeast region, meeting the transport demand when the Long Thanh International Airport is put into exploitation. Therefore, the provinces of Dong Nai and Ba Ria – Vung Tau need to well prepare for the site clearance, and resettlement procedures serving for the project right after the National Assembly approves the investment policy. The first phase of Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway project has its total length of 53.7 kilometers through provinces of Dong Nai and Ba Ria – Vung Tau with a design of four to six lanes which will be performed the site clearance once for the capacity of six to eight lanes as planned with a total investment of nearly VND18 trillion (US$775 million) under the public investment form.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong