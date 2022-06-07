NA dismisses Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long. (Photo: SGGP)

The resolution on the expulsion of Mr. Nguyen Thanh Long from his position as a member of the NA was later approved by 464 out of 469 present NA deputies.



In this resolution, the NA affirmed that Mr. Nguyen Thanh Long, a NA deputy of Vinh Long Province, had violated the standards of a member of the NA and no longer deserved people's trust.



The resolution approving the proposal to dismiss Mr. Nguyen Thanh Long from the position of the Minister of Health was later approved by 444 out of 451 present NA deputies.



Mr. Nguyen Thanh Long held two positions, including Member of the 15th NA and Minister of Health. According to regulations, the NA has reviewed these positions.



For the role of a NA deputy, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Long was determined to have deteriorated in political ideology, morality, and lifestyle; violated regulations that party members must not do; caused extremely serious consequences, huge losses, and waste to the State budget. Therefore, the NA decided to expel him.



As for the position of the Minister of Health, this position was approved by the NA at the proposal of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister had submitted, and the NA approved the dismissal of the Minister of Health for Mr. Nguyen Thanh Long.





The Politburo has agreed to assign Mr. Do Xuan Tuyen, Deputy Secretary of the Party Personnel Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee, cum Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Health, to temporarily run the ministry from June 7 to replace Mr. Nguyen Thanh Long.

Mr. Do Xuan Tuyen, Deputy Minister of Health, is assigned to replace Mr. Nguyen Thanh Long to run the Ministry of Health. (Photo: SGGP)



Before being appointed as Deputy Minister of Health in December 2019, Mr. Do Xuan Tuyen was in charge of many positions in Hung Yen Province. On December 9, 2019, the Prime Minister assigned and appointed Mr. Do Xuan Tuyen, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Council of Hung Yen Province, to hold the position of Deputy Minister of Health.



Mr. Do Xuan Tuyen was born in 1966 and graduated from the Military Medical University. He used to hold the position of Director of the Medical Center of Hung Yen City, Chairman of the People's Committee of Hung Yen City, Head of the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee; Head of the Organization Commission of the Provincial Party Committee. In June 2016, he was elected as the Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, then was chosen by the provincial People's Council to hold the position of Chairman of the People's Council of Hung Yen Province for the 2016-2021 tenure. Besides assigning Mr. Do Xuan Tuyen to replace Mr. Nguyen Thanh Long to run the Ministry of Health, the Politburo also entrusted Mr. Tran Huy Dung, Standing Deputy Head of the Committee for Health Care and Protection of Central Officials, to run the work at this committee in replacement of Mr. Nguyen Thanh Long.Before being appointed as Deputy Minister of Health in December 2019, Mr. Do Xuan Tuyen was in charge of many positions in Hung Yen Province. On December 9, 2019, the Prime Minister assigned and appointed Mr. Do Xuan Tuyen, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Council of Hung Yen Province, to hold the position of Deputy Minister of Health.

By Anh Phuong, Phan Thao – Translated by Thuy Doan