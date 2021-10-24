NA deputies debate laws, anti-corruption

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the session

The amendment of the Law on Cinematography is expected to create a legal corridor and breakthrough policies, with a long-term vision, to facilitate the development of the cinematography sector.

Meanwhile, the revision of the Law on Emulation and Reward aims to institutionalise and concretize the Party’s viewpoints and guidelines on the emulation and reward work.

In the afternoon, the legislators scrutinised reports on fighting crimes, law violations and anti-corruption, along with a number of working reports by Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy Le Minh Tri and Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh.

They also discussed the judgement enforcement and the organisation of online trials.