NA Committee gives Covid-19 support package worth VND848 mln to HCMC

Accordingly, the Committee on Social Affairs sent to Ho Chi Minh City the supported package worth nearly VND848 million (nearly US$37,200), including 1,500 gifts bags consisting of moon-cake and milk dedicated for Covid-19 infectious children at the HCMC Children Hospital, Children’s Hospital 2 and the Covid-19 Field Hospital No.4, VND400 million (US$17,500) in cash for workers and employees facing difficulties, social welfare beneficiaries and Covid-19 pregnant woman; three ventilators, 500 protective clothes, 1,000 anti-bacteria fabric facial masks, 5.000 sterile swab sticks, 30 buckets of hand sanitizer and 30 boxes of medical masks for Districts of 4, 8, 12, Nha Be, Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh and Can Gio.
Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau informed that the agency has received a total amount of VND900 billion (nearly US$39,500) in cash and sent over VND700 billion (nearly US$31,000) to the poor. The rest of VND200 billion (nearly US$8,800) is being used for preparing the two million gift bags for citizens after September 15.
By September 9, the whole city received VND6,000 billion (US$263 million) comprising cash, medical equipment and supplies and foodstuff donated by local and foreign people and enterprises.
Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau informed that the agency has received a total amount of VND900 billion (nearly US$39,500) in cash and sent over VND700 billion (nearly US$31,000) to the poor. The rest of VND200 billion (nearly US$8,800) is being used for preparing the two million gift bags for citizens after September 15.
By September 9, the whole city received VND6,000 billion (US$263 million) comprising cash, medical equipment and supplies and foodstuff donated by local and foreign people and enterprises.
Some photos at the ceremony of receiving and handing over essential goods, critically-needed medical equipment and supplies