NA Chairman receives Lao Vice President

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) welcomes Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany. (Photo: VNA)

Bounthong Chitmany is on an official visit to Vietnam to attend the meeting marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

He congratulated Hue on receiving the National Gold Order – the highest distinction of Laos – in recognition of his great contributions to consolidating and nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries' Parties, States and people.

He affirmed that Lao Party and State leaders pay special attention to the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty as well as activities within the framework of the Vietnam - Laos, Laos - Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022, considering this an important occasion to disseminate and educate Lao officials, Party members and people, especially the young generation, about the two countries’ special relations so that they can realize their responsibility for preserving, consolidating and developing the bilateral ties.

Expressing his honor to receive such a noble award of the Lao Party and State, Hue affirmed that he will do his utmost to, together with the two countries’ leaders, maintain and continuously foster the special Vietnam-Laos relations

The two leaders affirmed that the Vietnam-Laos relationship, founded by President Ho Chi Minh and Lao Presidents Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong, and nurtured by generations of leaders and people of the two countries, is a valuable asset, an objective rule and a factor of vital significance to ensure the success of the revolution in each country.

Both sides have maintained delegation exchanges and high-level contacts, regularly organized bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and intensified cooperation in security, defense, trade, investment, transport connectivity, education and training, and people-to-people exchange.



Delegates cut the ribbon to open the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue expressed his delight at basic results achieved by Laos in pandemic control, socio-economic recovery, macro foundation strengthening, and control of drug-related problems. He expressed his belief that with the sound leadership of the LPRP, the self-reliance and resilience of the Lao Party, State and people, and the support of international friends, Laos will soon overcome challenges to successfully implement the Resolution of the 11th National Party Congress and the 9th five-year Socio-Economic Development Plan.



Host and guest exchanged views on several cooperation fields, and agreed to maintain close coordination and ask authorized agencies to address difficulties and barriers facing businesses so as to facilitate the implementation of the two countries’ key cooperation projects.

On the same day, the Lao Vice President attended the opening ceremony of an exhibition featuring the Laos-Vietnam friendship.

With 100 photos and documents brought to Vietnam by the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, the exhibition introduces to the Vietnamese public the culture, country, people and tourism potential of Laos, as well as the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until the end of July 21 at Vietnam Art and Cultural Exhibition Centre, No. 2 Hoa Lu, Hanoi.

