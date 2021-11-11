NA Chairman proposes for good organization of memorial day for Covid-19 victims

At the question and answer (Q&A) session of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s second sitting The National Assembly Chairman made the proposal at the question and answer (Q&A) session of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s second sitting.



He noted that the fourth wave of the Covid-19 epidemic in the country has made a bad impact on social life, labor, and employment. Due to many various reasons, including the responsibility of state management, approximately 1.3 million people have left Ho Chi Minh City and other key economic provinces in the South region for their hometowns.

Chairman of the 15th-tenure National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue Mr. Hue stressed that the National Assembly proposed to the Government and its members to analyze and clarify the causes. Moreover, the government at the same time should have comprehensive solutions for the recovery of the national labor market with the focus on solving the labor shortage in key economic regions and creating jobs and livelihoods for returnees in other provinces and cities across the country.

Additionally, he also requested the Government to continue accelerating the implementation of social security support packages. Last but not least, the government ought to strengthen inspection to detect wrongdoings including profiteering from supporting policy.

Plus, the government should propose practical and feasible support packages which will be included in the overall program of socio-economic recovery and development after the pandemic.

Regarding the enhancement of responsibility and effectiveness of state management in social assistance and charity work, the Government should direct the Ministry of Public Security and local administrations to urgently clarify issues of public concerns.

By Anh Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan