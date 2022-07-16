NA Chairman offers incense at historical relic sites in Ha Tinh, Nghe An

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offers incense at the Dong Loc Crossroads historic site (Photo:SGGP)

The Dong Loc cross-road was an important intersection during the war time. US forces tried to ravage this area in order to block the supply of weapons, food and personnel from the north to southern battlefields. In just 240 days and nights, from March - October, 1968, the US air force dropped 48,600 bombs of all kinds down here.

The area also witnessed the heroic sacrifice of 10 young volunteer girls who were on their duties to repair the road after a fierce battle.

In the Truong Bon historical site, the NA Chairman offered incense at the memorial house for 1,240 heroes and martyrs who died on the legendary Truong Bon road to protect the route.

On October 31, 1968, 13 of the 14 youth volunteers of Company 317 were killed by US bombing in this area, a few hours before the US declared a halt to the bombing of the north of Vietnam. Since then, Truong Bon has been a symbol of the bravery of Vietnamese youth volunteers.

From 1964 to 1968, the US dropped 18,936 bombs and tens of thousands of rockets onto Do Luong district, including Truong Bon area. However, tens of thousands of Vietnamese soldiers, youth volunteers and locals persisted in fighting the enemy and securing the route for trucks carrying support to the southern battlefield.

Vietnamplus