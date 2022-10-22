NA Chairman hails UN organs’ effective support for Vietnam

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and UN Secretary-General António Guterres (Photo: SGGP)

NA Chairman Hue thanked the UN for providing Vietnam with 61.7 million vaccine doses and medical equipment via COVAX Facility, which he said, has been instrumental in the country’s economic recovery and development after putting the pandemic under control.

He said after the UN Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development was adopted, the Vietnamese NA is one of the first law-making bodies globally to concretize and institutionalize all policy frameworks of sustainable development into the legal system, 5-year and 10-year development strategies.

Vietnam has been consistent with the policy of sustainable and inclusive development so that no one will be left behind, he said.

On the occasion, he suggested the UN continue promoting connectivity between the Vietnamese NA and the UN’s activities, between the UN organs and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and other relevant multilateral mechanisms.



Vietnam always supports global efforts, especially those made by the UN, to uphold priority in climate change response, he said, adding that Vietnam proposes UN agencies join hands with the Vietnamese NA’s bodies to hold dialogues on energy transition.

With its greater and more important role in cooperation in national energy transformation in a fair and sustainable manner, the UN is expected to help countries like Vietnam save technology and secure financial resources to ensure a balance in benefits and costs of the State, people and businesses in the energy transition process, Hue said.

According to him, with its own mechanisms, the UN could take the lead in shaping and promoting international cooperation frameworks to strengthen collaboration in energy transition and digital transformation.

The Vietnamese legislature is focusing efforts on these two challenges to issue appropriate institutional frameworks, take advantage of opportunities and overcome difficulties to ensure development, he said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres (Photo: SGGP)

Guterres, for his part, hailed Vietnam as one of the dynamic and active members of the UN. Vietnam's dedication to the UN has contributed to bridging the gap between rich and poor countries.

Vietnam and the Vietnamese people could feel completely proud as their voices are respected by all countries, the guest said.

He wished that Vietnam and the UN would continue standing side by side together to create equality in economic development, prevent the gap between developed and developing countries from widening.

The UN always offers support to Vietnam, including realizing its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, energy transition, digital transformation and cyber security which are also issues of the UN’s concern, he said.

On global issues of shared concern, both sides highlighted a need to maintain peace, stability, security, maritime and aviation safety and freedom in the East Sea while peacefully settling disputes in line with international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The same day, the UN Secretary-General visited and held a working session with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

He said in the next five years, the UN will strive to establish a disaster warning alliance system with countries. With its experience, Vietnam could play an important role in this regard.

