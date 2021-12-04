NA Chairman chairs meeting on special policies in Covid-19 fight

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Earlier on November 17, the Government sent the proposal to the NA Standing Committee regarding the issuance of a resolution on several mechanisms and policies in Covid-19 prevention and control for the implementation of the comprehensive strategy on the effort.

Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh and NA Chairman Hue agreed on the need to issue the resolution.

Hue said the draft resolution should focus on special policies and mechanisms that are different from others in the law.

About the stabilization of medical equipment prices, he suggested enlisting those in urgent need with sufficient impact evaluation and high consensus.

Hue also asked the NA Committee for Social Affairs, the NA agencies, the NA Standing Committee and the Government continue perfecting the report assessing the impacts of the draft resolution.

Vietnamplus