NA Chairman begins official visit to UK

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrives at Heathrow Airport in London on June 28, beginning his three-day official visit to the UK. (Photo: VNA)



The visit aims to maintain and deepen the cooperative relations between the two countries and affirm the importance Vietnam attaches to the Vietnam - UK Strategic Partnership.

During his visit, NA Chairman Hue will hold talks with McFall and Hoyle, and have meetings with other high-ranking officials of the UK government and parliament; and representatives from the business community and major economic, finance and education corporations of the European nation.



The visit is expected to contribute to further strengthening the Vietnam-UK Strategic Partnership in various fields and at all levels, promoting cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies; and expanding cooperation in potential fields such economy, trade - investment, finance - banking, health care, education - training, defence – security, climate change adaptation, aviation, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy in line with the Joint Declaration on the Vietnam - UK Strategic Partnership.



The focus of the visit is to promote bilateral economic and trade cooperation, and speed up the development of legal policies for economic cooperation between the two countries through the parliamentary channel, towards effectively implementing the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).



Notably, a seminar on educational cooperation will be held with the participation of representatives from leading universities, corporations, educational organisations of both sides in order to seek ways for further strengthening cooperation in education and training between the two countries.



Right after his arrival, the Vietnamese top legislator had a meeting with officials and staff from the Vietnamese Embassy, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the UK.



He suggested Vietnamese associations and organisations in the UK continue to play an important role in building an increasingly stable and developing community, becoming a solid bridge for the Vietnam-Vietnam strategic partnership.



The legislator expressed his hope that the network of Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in the UK will continue to closely connect with the homeland, contributing valuable knowledge and human resources to the country.

Through meetings and working sessions with the UK’s authorities, businesses and the Vietnamese community in the UK, Vietnam expects to attract more resources serving its post-pandemic socio-economic development.

Vietnamplus