NA Chairman begins official visit to Finland

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrives in Helsinki, beginning his official visit to Finland



Vietnamese Ambassador to Finland Dang Thi Hai Tam



Economy, trade and investment are the top priority areas of Finland in its relations with Vietnam. Finland now ranks 70th out of 140 countries and territories investing in Vietnam. It has provided non-refundable aid for the Southeast Asian country with a total amount of about US$340 million since 1973. In recent years, as Vietnam became a middle-income country, Finland does not provide more non-refundable aid to Vietnam in particular and to other countries around the world in general, but only continues providing aid to complete all ongoing programs.



According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Finland Dang Thi Hai Tam, Finland considers Vietnam an important partner in Southeast Asia. She proposed the two sides bring into full play the complementarity of the two economies for a new stage in economic development.



The Vietnamese community in Finland is very honoured and proud to welcome the top legislator to Finland, Tam said, adding that the visit is a source of encouragement for and reflects the attention the Party and State pay to the Vietnamese community in Finland.



Currently, Finnish businesses and organisations have many initiatives and solutions that can help Vietnam develop further and Vietnam is also an attractive market for Finnish businesses, she added.

This visit is aimed at implementing the foreign policy set by the 13th National Party Congress, contributing to further promoting the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.From September 10-11, Hue is expected to discuss with Finnish leaders on bilateral cooperation and strategic cooperation fields, directions to strengthen legislative collaboration as well as international and regional issues of mutual concern. The two sides will also talk how to control the Covid-19 pandemic, including cooperation in the supply of vaccines, drugs and medical supplies.Within the framework of the visit, there will be many investment promotion and business connectivity activities between the two countries.Since Vietnam and Finland established diplomatic relations on January 25, 1973, the bilateral traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation have been maintained and developed well.