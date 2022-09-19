My Thuan- Can Tho expressway accelerated to open to traffic before April 30

Currently, the project has completed 100 percent of site clearance on its main route. This month, My Thuan Project Management Board in coordination with local authorities clears the site for the remaining of 0.18 kilometer intersections.
However, only three construction and installation bidding packages of the project have completed 48.51 percent of the contract value, 2.16 percent behind schedule as the contractors' unproper construction organization in addition to slow road fill embankment.
Therefore, the Ministry of Transport required the project management board to direct, supervise and urge contractors to complete all bridges on the route before September 30. As for the road surface, contractors were asked to promptly finish soft ground handling in advance of December 31, 2022, and asphalt concrete and opening to traffic must be done before April 30, 2023.
The nearly 23- kilometer- long My Thuan- Can Tho expressway project travels through two provinces of Vinh Long and Dong Thap with a total investment of over VND4,826 billion (nearly US$204 million). The first phase project was invested with a scale of four lanes and its complete phase has six lanes for vehicles.
Work started on the expressway in 2021.
