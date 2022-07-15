Ms. Dao Hong Lan is assigned to Acting Minister of Health.



Ms. Dao Hong Lan was born in 1971, in Hai Duong Province and is an alternate member of the 12th and 13th-tenure CPV Central Party Committee and a member of the 15th National Assembly.





Ms. Lan ever held the roles of Chief of Office of the Ministry of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs, Deputy Minister of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs and Secretary of Bac Ninh Provincial Party Committee.The newly-appointed head of the Ministry of Health is only one among 14 ministers of health since 1945 who has never been a doctor or a pharmacist.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong