Mr. Tran Sy Thanh elected as Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee

Mr. Tran Sy Thanh is elected as Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee



Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung presents flowers to Mr. Tran Sy Thanh, new Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee

Addressing the opening session, Chairman of the Hanoi People's Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan stated that following the policy on key personnel work of Hanoi City, the Politburo has recently made a decision on the mobilization of personnel to the position of Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee to elect the Chairman of the City People's Committee for the term 2021-2026 for Mr. Tran Sy Thanh.

The Executive Committee of the Party Committee of Hanoi held a meeting and issued a Resolution on civil servants. Pursuant to the Law on Organization of Local Government, the Government's Decrees and the direction of the Central Committee and the Hanoi Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Hanoi People's Council decided to convene a thematic session - the 8th session to carry out personnel work and elect the Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee in the term 2021-2026.

Previously, on the afternoon of July 15, the Politburo announced Decision No. 567-QDNS/TU dated July 14 on the mobilization and assignment of members of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Personnel Committee of the State Audit. State Auditor General Tran Sy Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly office, resigned from the position of Secretary of the Personnel Committee of the State Audit Party to be appointed Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee in the term 2020 -2025.





By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Anh Quan