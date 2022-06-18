Mozambican Assembly President arrives in Hanoi for official visit

President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias (R) arrives in Hanoi on June 18 (Photo: https://www.qdnd.vn/)

This is the first visit to Vietnam by Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias in her current post since taking office in January 2020. It is also the first by a president of Mozambique’s legislative body to promote joint works between the two parliaments.

Welcoming the Mozambican delegation at the Noi Bai International Airport were Vice Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Relations Le Anh Tuan and Mozambican Ambassador to Vietnam Leonardo Rosario Manuel Pene, among others.

The visit is expected to strengthen and spur the two countries’ traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation, particularly in the parliamentary sphere.

It is a highlight in the nations’ bilateral engagements toward marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations which was established on June 25, 1975.

Vietnamplus