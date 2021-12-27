MoT urges to soon select competent agency for two Southern railway projects

According to the Ministry of Transport, the two railway projects are on the Railway System Plan from 2021 to 2030, vision to 2050 and under inviting foreign investment in the period of 2021 – 2025 which were approved by the Prime Minister.

The railways will travel through the provinces and cities of Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Ho Chi Minh City and Ba Ria – Vung Tau. Therefore, according to the Investment Law under the public-private partnership (PPP) form, the Ministry of Transport proposed the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province to work with relevant localities.The prompt selection for a competent state agency will contribute to accelerating the two projects' process, meeting the target of synchronous exploitation of Long Thanh International Airport in 2025.The MoT also informed that the Thu Thiem – Long Thanh international airport light railway had a total length of 38 kilometers with a total investment of around VND40,500 billion (US$1,8 billion) under the feasibility study process and Bien Hoa – Vung Tau railway project has a total length of 65 kilometers with a total investment of over VND50,000 billion (over US$2.2 billion). The two projects will be carried out under the PPP form.Currently, many foreign investors are interested in the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau railway project and the Vietnam Railway Authority has provided information and guided investors to perform relevant procedures following Vietnam law.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Huyen Huong