According to the calculation of VEC, the five expressway projects need the investment of 140 ETC lanes. Currently, VEC is preparing procedures on planning, technical requirement and calling for tenders.It is expected that the calling for tenders will be finished in the second quarter of 2022 and the installation and system operation shall be performed in the third quarter of this year.
MoT to implement 140 ETC lanes at 5 expressways in third quarter
The Ministry of Transport (MoT) yesterday said that the agency had reported to the Prime Minister on the implementation progress of Electronic Tolling Collection (ETC) at the expressway projects managed by Vietnam Expressway Development Investment Corporation (VEC), including Cau Gie – Ninh Binh, Noi Bai – Lao Cai, Da Nang – Quang Ngai, Ben Luc – Long Thanh and HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay.