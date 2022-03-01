MoT reviews projects connecting Long Thanh International Airport

Map of the Ring Rod No.3 Project
According to the Ministry of Transport (MoT), some traffic projects have been implemented or in the investment preparation process to ensure the synchronous exploitation of Long Thanh International Airport after its first phase is completed.Those projects include Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway, Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, Tan Van – Nhon Trach section under Ring Road No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City, traffic routes connecting to Long Thanh International Airport in the first phase, expansion project of HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway.
However, the project investment process of the above-mentioned projects has not been implemented synchronously causing inadequacies when the airport is officially put into operation. Therefore, the MoT assigned the Transport Development and Strategy Institute to review the traffic projects in the region as planned meeting the set targets.