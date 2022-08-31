MoT orders to urgently hand over site for terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat Airport

Accordingly, the Ministry of Transport proposed the Ministry of National Defense promptly hand over the first phase construction site of an area of 14.757 hectares in 16.05 hectares serving for Terminal 2 in accordance with Prime Minister’s Decision No.93/NQ-CP on removing barriers on handing over national defense land to implement the terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport and its connecting route.

As for the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of Transport proposed the agency soon approve the land revocation plan, survey, and perform measurement and calculation serving for terminal T3.