MoT orders to urgently hand over site for terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat Airport

Accordingly, the Ministry of Transport proposed the Ministry of National Defense promptly hand over the first phase construction site of an area of 14.757 hectares in 16.05 hectares serving for Terminal 2 in accordance with Prime Minister’s Decision No.93/NQ-CP on removing barriers on handing over national defense land to implement the terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport and its connecting route.As for the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of Transport proposed the agency soon approve the land revocation plan, survey, and perform measurement and calculation serving for terminal T3.
Besides, the People’s Committee of Tan Binh District and relevant units were required to urgently submit the documents to the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment to submit the HCMC People’s Committee to issue the notice, the decision of revoking land, compensation plan and other procedures in accordance with legal regulations.
The Ministry of Transport required ACV to allocate funds for compensation, support and resettlement serving for terminal T3 and proactively collaborate with relevant units to unanimously implement the handover plan, procedures and compensation, support and resettlement for affected households.
