MoT asked to avoid transferring contractor for 2nd phase N-S expressway project

Under the requirement of the Ministry of Transport, the project management boards need to focus on assessment, approval of technical design and quotation for 12 bidding packages which are expected to start works in advance on November 15 to propose the State Audit Office of Vietnam to perform the audit accounts before signing the construction contract and well prepare documents, papers, procedures to start works by end of 2022.

Besides, the project management boards shall strictly collaborate with localities in fields of site clearance, support and resettlement, and send staff to permanently monitor localities to ensure the hand-over of 70 percent of the site for the bidding packages being expected to start works in advance November 20.In addition, the Directors of the project management boards are fully responsible under the law for all violations related to transferring contractor situation and other negative issues on contractor selection.The Ministry of Transport said that the projects had three bidding packages in maximum on the approved bidding packages separation. As for the component projects with a total length of under 40 kilometers, there will be only one bidding package with the most value of nearly VND8,000 billion (US$322 million).The bidding packages division was performed under the director of the Government, comprising not subdividing the package and ensuring the technical design, site clearance, coordination of materials and construction materials are feasible. As for bidding packages of high value, apart from financial requirements, it is important to prioritize contractors having constructed the same works in terms of quality and progress.It is expected that the documents of requirements for the construction and installation bidding packages and the priority construction supervision consultant will be released to the contractor before November 20, ensuring that the signed contract with the contractor in advance by December 20 to start works before December 31.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong