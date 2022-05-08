More outbreaks of cattle, poultry diseases reported in Quang Ngai Province

More outbreaks of cattle diseases is reported in Quang Ngai Province

Due to an increase in outbreaks of dangerous diseases in livestock and poultry, Vice Chairman of Quang Ngai Provincial People's Committee Tran Phuoc Hien yesterday sent a document to related departments of this province asking to strengthen the prevention and control of livestock and poultry diseases in the area.

Worriedly, the outbreak of skin disease in buffaloes and cows is breaking out in 834 breeding facilities infecting 913 calves and killing 193 calves.

Along with that, African swine fever is killing 337 pigs in 19 breeding facilities. In addition, the virulent bird flu epidemic continues to spread across the province with outbreaks detected at poultry farms resulting in the deaths of over 4,600 poultry.

Faced with the above situation, the People's Committee of Quang Ngai Province directed responsible departments, agencies and local administrations to urgently adopt measures to control the outbreaks as well as promote vaccination of livestock and poultry in the area.

At the same time, health officials increase their monitoring to discover those not declaring it, causing the epidemic to spread rapidly.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Anh Quan