Month of Action for Children launched

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the ceremony (Photo: VNA) Under the theme “Joining hands to care for, educate and protect children,” the month of action aims to engage socio-political organisations, social organisations, families and communities in the care, education and protection of children.



Addressing the event, PM Chinh stressed that we should not only hold a month of action but always act for children.

While recognizing many remarkable achievements in child care and protection, the PM said many problems remain, such as abuse and violence against children, child drowning, suicides, and poverty.

He laid emphasis on the three main pillars of children’s lives, which are family-school-society, saying that the country needs a strategy for children, with solutions to improve children’s health and educate them.

The PM also underlined the need to fully enforce the Law on Children and other legal documents on child care, education and protection.

He called on every individual in the community and society as a whole to act for children, to ensure that children are the first to benefit from socio-economic development in the country.

At the ceremony, PM Chinh and officials presented gifts to disadvantaged children.

The Month of Action for Children is held every June to promote child care and protection, and mobilise social resources for the work.