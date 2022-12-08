MOLISA suggests not to abuse, prolong Lunar New Year holiday





According to the plan approved by the Government, civil servants and public officials will have the Lunar New Year holiday from Friday, January 20, 2023 (the 29th day of the last month in the lunar calendar) to the end of Thursday, January 26, 2023 (the 5th of the first month in the lunar calendar).This holiday includes five days off for the Lunar New Year and two days off to compensate for the weekly rest as prescribed in Clause 3, Article 111 of the Labor Code.According to the above plan, the total duration of the Tet holiday is only seven days, until the end of Thursday, so civil servants and public officials will have to go to work on Friday, then will rest for the weekend on Saturday and Sunday (the 7th and 8th days of the first month in the lunar calendar). As a result, there may be a situation where civil servants and public officials will skip work on Friday (January 27) to rest until the end of Sunday (January 29), causing delays in necessary administrative procedures for people or assigned tasks.Therefore, the Minister of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs suggested that agencies and units arrange and set up reasonable working departments to solve work continuously and ensure serving well organizations and people.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Bao Nghi