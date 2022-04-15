Ministry works on preventing complicated development of traffic accidents

The meeting is organized under online form.

During the passing time, many severe traffic accidents were related to alcohol concentration violations or those who have not been qualified for being granted driver’s licenses.

Illustrative photo



Besides that, the National Traffic Safety Committee was assigned to collaborate with relevant ministries and agencies to organize inspection teams in the localities having a high rate of traffic accidents.

In the Central Highland province of Gia Lai, from March 6 to 12, there had reportedly been eight traffic accidents related to alcohol concentration violations causing 13 deaths and two injuries.Minister Nguyen Van The proposed the localities with a high rate of traffic accidents in the first quarter to submit a detailed report and reason analysis along with the solution to reduce the proportion of traffic accidents in the second quarter and the whole year of 2022.The Ministry of Transport will continue to review and handle the “black points” or places in high risk of accidents, strengthen the vehicle's load inspection and exploit the database on vehicle journey recorders for handling violated cases.In HCMC, Director of the Municipal Department of Transport Tran Quang Lam reported that in the first quarter, there were a total of 517 traffic accidents, causing 169 deaths and 339 injured people, decreasing 12.7 percent equaling 75 cases.The functional forces of Ho Chi Minh also checked and handled 104,904 traffic violation cases and issued a total fine of around VND105 billion (US$4.5 million), revoked 11,380 driver's licenses.From the beginning of 2022, Ho Chi Minh City has built a detailed plan to handle “black points” and places in high risk of traffic congestion.

By Minh Duy, Quoc Hung – Translated by Huyen Huong